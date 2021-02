KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – After 61 years in the business, a Fox Cities staple has sold their business.

Haen Meat Packing announced today on their Facebook page that they have sold their business to new owners and the staff and family will work with them to continue the quality products and service.

They say the recipes that customers know and love will stay. The family goes on to thank their customers for their support and patronage over the years.