KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Municipal Pool wrapped up its season on Sunday, but not before some furry friends got to enjoy the water on Monday for the annual Doggy Dip.

Dogs from all across the area flocked to the pool, where they were able to soak up the sun and cool off in the water during the event that started at 5:00 p.m.

Local 5 News caught up with James Dunham, a Kaukauna resident that has been bringing his two dogs to the pool for years, and talked about how much this event means to him.

“It’s really neat for the community to have something like this,” said Dunham. “We have this every summer, and it’s really nice. We just love this community.”

Small dogs took the pool at 5:00 p.m., while all dogs had two sessions at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for the small price of $3.00.

The Kaukauna Municipal Pool is set to undergo major renovations that will make the experience all the better for those within the community.