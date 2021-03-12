Kaukauna nursing home residents finally allowed in-person visits after a year apart

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reports nursing homes have received more than 3 million doses of vaccines and that’s welcome news for families looking to reunite with loved ones.

Sondra Norder, President, and CEO of St. Paul Elder Services have good reason to smile because all 4 of her campuses are almost fully vaccinated. “We had really high vaccine uptake in all of our facilities ranging from 94 to 100 percent of our residents who’ve been vaccinated.”

Now that nursing homes like St. Paul have hit a vaccination milestone family members are doing something they haven’t done in almost a year.

Scott Knapp says he’s waited a long time to visit his 96- year old grandmother Evelyn. The wait seemed longer especially after she survived a battle with COVID-19. “Just to be able to look into each other’s eyes and I could feel that she knew I was there and just to be able to let her know how much we love her.”

Ardena’s waited a year to be reunited with her husband Art and even though Ardena was able to Facetime Art, she says it’s not the same as touch, especially after 58 years of marriage.

Ardena says, “I’m so happy to be able to see Art every day and touch him and hug him. It’s wonderful.”

Staff at St. Paul say it’s hard to forget the residents who didn’t survive this pandemic and plan to stay vigilant.

Norder says, “It is a little bittersweet because we did see a significant loss of life here during our active covid outbreaks. We are still screening everybody who walks through our doors.”

For those here at St. Paul, getting vaccines in arms is as important as putting hands in hands.

CMS’ new guidance says if more than 70 percent of a nursing home’s residents are vaccinated, residents can still be visited by unvaccinated or vaccinated guests.