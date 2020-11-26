Kaukauna nursing home rolls out a robot to help ease social isolation

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has made visiting nursing homes to see your loves ones nearly impossible, but one local nursing home is looking to change that – by using a robot.

St. Paul’s Elder Services in Kaukauna is taking part in a Telepresence Robotics Pilot Project with Rolly the Robot.

The goal is to help reduce social isolation and bring families together, not only during the holiday season, but all the time.

On Thanksgiving Day, families of residents at St. Paul’s visited with their loved ones and sang a song called “Roll out the Robot”.

St. Paul Manor’s Activities Director McKenzie Krohn talked about how the technology has been helped many of the residents, “It is so great to see the residents so engaged with the programs that include Rolly. Technology is a relatively new concept for our friends, but the way they interact with the person(s) on the screen is so heartwarming to watch unfold.”

Rolly the Robot came here to Wisconsin with the help of the Alzheimer’s Poetry Project and ACD Direct, Inc. after a member of Fox Valley Memory Project posted on Facebook about the hardships St. Paul’s Services and their residents have had during the pandemic.