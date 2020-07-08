Video courtesy Kaukauna Police
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna Police officer overcame her fear of birds Wednesday morning to rescue some ducklings.
According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Officer Shanle was finishing reports early in the morning when she saw some ducklings drop through a sewer grate.
Officer Shanle was able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their mother duck.
Check out more Positively Wisconsin stories:
- Kaukauna officer reunites duck family after ducklings fall through grate
- Village of Kimberly Heart of the Valley food distribution
- Fond du Lac veteran surprised with new roof
- Appleton’s ThedaCare celebrates discharge of 89th COVID-19 patient
- Advocate Aurora Health launches #IWearAMaskFor social media campaign