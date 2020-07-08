Kaukauna officer reunites duck family after ducklings fall through grate

Video courtesy Kaukauna Police

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kaukauna Police officer overcame her fear of birds Wednesday morning to rescue some ducklings.

According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Officer Shanle was finishing reports early in the morning when she saw some ducklings drop through a sewer grate.

Officer Shanle was able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their mother duck.

