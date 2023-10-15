KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers found a 45-year-old woman dead inside a home on West 13th Street in Kaukauna while conducting a welfare check on Saturday evening.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, officers responded to the residence in the 100 block of West 13th Street around 7 p.m. on October 14.

When officers entered the house, they found the 45-year-old woman dead. Officers also say that while at the home, they encountered a man who lives at the residence, and due to ‘erratic behavior,’ several officers reportedly had to use their tasers.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Kaukauna PD states that the investigation is ongoing, however, no additional information has been provided.

Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.