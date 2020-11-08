FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna P.D. raise over 1,000 pounds of food for local non-profit organization through community-wide effort

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)- Through a community-wide effort, Kaukauna Police Department raised over 1000 pounds of food and collected over $400 of monetary donations to help Loaves and Fishes of Kaukauna stock their shelves this holiday season.

According to the officials, the Department held a “Stuff the Squad” event on Saturday and invited residents to pitch in whatever donations they could.

Police say with help from the community the “Stuff the Squad” event raised 1253 pounds of food and collected over $400 of donations.

  • Courtesy of Kaukauna Police Department
  • Courtesy of Kaukauna Police Department

Kaukauna police shared the success of their event on Facebook writing, ” We had a blast and look forward to more “Stuff the Squad” events in the future! A special thank you to StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly – Kaukauna for hosting the event!”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco caps season sweep with second straight state volleyball title

Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history

Howards Grove wins second straight state volleyball title

Xtra Point High School Football: Freedom wins NEC, Kaukauna finishes undefeated as regular season wraps up

Luxemburg-Casco overcomes off-court adversity, dominates heading to state

Green Bay Nation 11/4: COVID-19 hits 49ers and Packers