Kaukauna P.D. raise over 1,000 pounds of food for local non-profit organization through community-wide effort

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)- Through a community-wide effort, Kaukauna Police Department raised over 1000 pounds of food and collected over $400 of monetary donations to help Loaves and Fishes of Kaukauna stock their shelves this holiday season.

According to the officials, the Department held a “Stuff the Squad” event on Saturday and invited residents to pitch in whatever donations they could.

Police say with help from the community the “Stuff the Squad” event raised 1253 pounds of food and collected over $400 of donations.

Courtesy of Kaukauna Police Department

Courtesy of Kaukauna Police Department

Kaukauna police shared the success of their event on Facebook writing, ” We had a blast and look forward to more “Stuff the Squad” events in the future! A special thank you to StoneRidge Piggly Wiggly – Kaukauna for hosting the event!”

Latest Stories