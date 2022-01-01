Kaukauna parents welcome second daughter, first baby born in 2022

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – On January 1, two very lucky Kaukauna residents became parents to the first baby born in 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton.

Ashley and Jacob Hartmann welcomed their new 5lbs 10oz and 18.5-inch bundle of joy, Hylee Reagan Hartmann, at approximately 12:48 a.m., just 48 minutes after the new year dawned.

And baby Hylee did not only receive the honor of becoming the first baby born in this hospital this year but was also lucky enough to become a little sister to 2-year-old Harlynn Hartmann.

Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton

Medical officials say at this time the Hartmann family is resting and enjoying time with their new little girl.