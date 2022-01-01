FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna parents welcome second daughter, first baby born in 2022

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – On January 1, two very lucky Kaukauna residents became parents to the first baby born in 2022 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton.

Ashley and Jacob Hartmann welcomed their new 5lbs 10oz and 18.5-inch bundle of joy, Hylee Reagan Hartmann, at approximately 12:48 a.m., just 48 minutes after the new year dawned.

And baby Hylee did not only receive the honor of becoming the first baby born in this hospital this year but was also lucky enough to become a little sister to 2-year-old Harlynn Hartmann.

  • Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
  • Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
  • Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton
  • Courtesy of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton

Medical officials say at this time the Hartmann family is resting and enjoying time with their new little girl.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns