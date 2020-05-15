Kaukauna parishes offer free community meals

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Cities church is doing what it can to make sure its community members are fed during these challenging times.
Kaukauna Catholic Parishes hosted a community meal in their parking lot on Thursday. Anyone could drive through and pick up a meal.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
They served up hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, and salad – organizers said they had quite the turn out.
“One very basic thing is to provide a meal, so we looked for ways to take care of that need,” Fr. Don Everts from St. Katharine Drexel-St. Mary’s Parish told WFRV Local 5. “The other need, of course, is because we have been at home, how do we keep you safe but give them just a little break.”
Last week’s meal attracted nearly 400 people.