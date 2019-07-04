Kaukauna PD applauds “heroic actions of neighbors” after Thursday fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kaukauna Police Department is applauding the heroic actions of neighbors following a Thursday afternoon structure fire.

Police say officers were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Sullivan Avenue around 1 p.m.

Smoke and flames were reportedly visible.

Officials say a neighbor across from the residence called 911 to report the fire. The male and female neighbors on the side of the home entered the smoke-filled garage with a fire extinguisher.

They also removed combustibles and used a bucket from a rain barrel to pour water on the fire.

The female neighbor reportedly went into the living area of the home to evacuate the family.

“If it were not for these actions more property damage or even loss of life could have occurred. Damage appears to be minor at this time,” says Sgt. Krueger of the police department in a Facebook post.

No other information is available at this time.