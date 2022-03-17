KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Just because the temperatures are getting higher, the Kaukauna Police Department hopes their speed board can deter drivers from increasing their speeds.

The Kaukauna Police Department posted on their Facebook that the speed board is out. They are asking motorists to watch their speed and pay attention to pedestrians.

The department says that as the weather gets nicer, there is an increase in pedestrian traffic and kids playing outside.

There was no information as to where they plan to use the speed board, but the main focus is pedestrian safety.