FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Local News

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of an adult male.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, on March 31 around 3:30 p.m. authorities responded to the 100 block of West Divison Street in Kaukauna for a suspicious death.

When officers arrive they found an adult male who was deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

The Kaukauna Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the police at 920-766-6333.

