Kaukauna Police need help identifying suspect in theft

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Police Department is looking to identify a woman in connection with a theft complaint.

Although the pictures are low quality, the Kaukauna Police Department is looking to identify the women in the pictures below. There is no additional information on the woman or what she stole, but in the picture, it looks as though she stole something from a residence.

If you have any information on the women, please contact Officer Bowen at (920) 766-6333 or by emailing him at Bowenjs@kaukauna-wi.org.