Kaukauna Police report Christmas decorations being damaged or removed from 10 properties

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Kaukauna Police Department says they have received reports of outside Christmas decorations being damaged or removed from 10 properties.

The streets involved so far were:

1800 block of Parkwood

300 block of W. 12th St.

300 block of W. 13th St

500 block of W. 8th St

200 block of Whitney St.

600 block of W. 7th St.

1300 block of Kay Dr.

100 block of Raught St.

1600 block of Florence St.

1100 block of Oviatt St.

Officials say many of the incidents occurred between 6:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Friday night.

A witness told police one suspect was a man dressed in all black with another person driving the car, a red sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Police are asking anyone who may be able to help identify the suspects to call their department at 920-766-6333, or call Crime Stoppers at 920-788-9090.