KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Outagamie County is facing an OWI charge after crashing her vehicle into a utility pole early Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Kaukauna Police Department responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Maria Street for a report of a car that hit a utility pole.

When officers arrived on the scene of the wreck, they noticed the small 4-door vehicle had crashed into the pole and severed the pole completely, moving it several feet, indicating the car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Due to safety concerns for officers and the driver, officers did not approach the vehicle right away but were able to verbally communicate with the driver, who stated she was fine and uninjured.

A short time later, after assessing the scene with the Kaukauna Fire Department, it was determined safe to assist the driver out of the car.

Officers noticed obvious signs of impairment from the driver and transported her to the police station, where field sobriety tests were administered.

After the tests, there was enough evidence of the crash and the test results to take her into custody for operating while intoxicated, her second offense.

She was then transported to a local hospital for a blood draw before being escorted to the Outagamie County Jail.

Kaukauna Utilities was notified and responded to the scene to stabilize the pole, and TJ’z Towing removed the car.

It did not appear any wires or lines were disconnected, and power in the area did not appear to be affected by the crash.

The Kaukauna Police Department issued a statement regarding the crash:

In summary, please do not drink and drive. Find a sober ride home or have someone before hand lined up that could provide a ride for you. Also, on the good news front, the driver did not sustain any apparent injuries as a result from wearing her seat belt. This most likely would have resulted in very serious injury or death if no seatbelt was used. Please always buckle up. Kaukauna Police Department

No further information was provided.