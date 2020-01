KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Kaukauna Police are asking the community for help in locating the suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run that occurred Wednesday.

Police say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Buchanan Road. Officials believe the suspect vehicle may be a 2014-2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The color is unknown, but the below photo is an example of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Shanle at 920-766-6333.