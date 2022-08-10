KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kaukauna Public Library is once again holding its annual School Supply Drive and Pick Up event on Thursday, August 10.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until supplies are gone, families who are facing financial hardship and are in need of school supplies can stop by and pick up what they need from the Kaukauna Public Library.

Last year the library distributed over $2,500 worth of supplies to students in the area. Officials say that large crowds were gathered right at opening and supplies were gone before noon.

The school supplies will be organized in bins outside of the library, and include everything from crayons to glue sticks, pencil boxes to folders, and scissors to index cards.

The Kaukauna Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to or sponsored the event.