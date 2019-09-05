Kaukauna receives grant to make Veterans Memorial Lift a functional drawbridge

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Kaukauna’s Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge has now received funding in order to make the bridge a functional drawbridge.

A line-item veto is to thank for this funding, according to Rep. Jim Steineke.

“Though funding for the state transportation project was initially included in the Wisconsin Budget, a line-item veto sent local and state-level officials back to the drawing board,” says Steineke.

In July 2018, the United States Coast Guard sent a letter to city officials stating the bridge must operate as a drawbridge no later than May 1, 2021.

City officials stated the project would cost $2.2 million. In early June, the city had raised $200,000 to complete the repairs.

After Governor Tony Evers vetoed state funding for the bridge, Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman said he would work to ensure the city put forth the least amount of monies.

“I will do whatever is necessary to limit the amount of monies that the City is required to put towards the bridge rehabilitation. I, and I believe our other elected officials, will never agree to have the City of Kaukauna fund the rehabilitation project in its entirety,” says Mayor Penterman.

Now, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says they will provide funding through a one time, Multimodal Local Supplement grant program of $75 million to complete the project.

This grant fulfills 80 percent of the $2.2 million needed to make repairs.