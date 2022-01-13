Kaukauna resident wakes up to their bathroom on fire, ‘major’ damage to the home

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna suffered ‘major’ heat and smoke damage after a space heater started a fire in the bathroom.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, on Jan. 13 around 1:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire at 210 Whitney Street. The building had smoke coming from the side of the home and a bathroom window.

Firefighters were able to enter the house and put out the fire in the bathroom.

Officials say that the occupant woke up from sleeping and found heavy smoke coming from the bathroom. The occupant then went to a nearby house to call 9-1-1.

He was given a fire extinguisher by a neighbor and was able to put out some of the fire.

Authorities say that the home received ‘major’ heat and smoke damage. The primary investigation showed the cause of the fire was a space heater in the bathroom.

The resident reportedly did not wake up to the smoke detector that was going off, and authorities say to place detectors between each sleeping area and the rest of the house.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.