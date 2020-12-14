Kaukauna residents walk across city praying for end to COVID-19 pandemic

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna residents came together on Sunday to send prayers dedicated to COVID-19 victims and for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Kaukauna parish, several members of the community joined forces and prayers during the Light from Light Family Ecumenical Event which started at Holy Cross.

During the event, the community lit candles and walked together across the river to St. Katharine Drexel in Kaukauna.

“It was our effort to try and say to Kaukauna – we’re still alive, we’re still here, we’ve got through 2020 – and we’re just bringing that hope and hospitality and the gospel of Jesus,” shared Father David Mcelroy.