KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers in Kaukauna should expect delays starting next week as repair work will be done to multiple roads in the area.

According to the Outagamie County Highway Department, manhole repairs are scheduled to be made on County Q (Hillcrest Drive) and from County Road Z to County Road CE.

Officials say northbound traffic will be detoured on County Road CE to Highway 55 to County Road Z. They also say southbound traffic on County Road Q will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.

The manhole repair work is scheduled to begin on May 1 and last through May 8.