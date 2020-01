KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Ignatius Catholic School in Kaukauna has canceled school for Wednesday due to “an unusually high number of students who are out with influenza, fevers, and sore throats.”

School officials say the decision was made in order to prevent more illness. The school will reportedly be cleaned.

Health officials told Local 5 that Wisconsin is seeing a severe flu season this year. For more on that story, click here.