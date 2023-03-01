KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – One of Outagamie County’s favorite drive-ins is opening back up for the season as the weather continues to get warmer.

Dick’s Drive-In in Kaukauna opened its doors back up on Wednesday, where hungry customers filled the lines waiting to get a taste of their delicious menu.

From hamburgers and cheeseburgers to breaded chicken sandwiches and hot dogs, Dick’s Drive-In has a variety of food and beverages. Ice cream also is a fan-favorite.

Local 5 News caught up with Eric Gauthier, General Manager at Dick’s Drive-In, who said he’s excited to get back into the flow of things.

“After taking the winter off, it takes us a little bit to get our feet back under us, but we’re ready,” explained Gauthier.

Kaukauna native Dustin Kedels, who’s been going to Dick’s Drive-In his entire life, stopped by the popular local business on his lunch break.

The reason he keeps returing? He say’s it’s not only the delicious food, but also the people and the environment.

Dick’s Drive-In will be open from now until November 30, when it will close again for the winter season. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day of the week.

For more information about Dick's Drive-In, click here.