KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Podcasting with a purpose.

For three Kaukauna high school students that purpose is to get an early start on learning about the career they want to pursue. It all started out as a hallway conversation between three good friends at Kaukauna High School.

“We had the vision and we kind of just put in the focus and here we are,” said Michael Posorski.

Posorski and his friends Damon DeBroux and Emma Gorski recorded their first episode of the podcast last Wednesday in a recording studio tucked inside the school’s band room. They titled the podcast ‘Inside the Industry: Small Business.’

A shared interest in business is one of the things that unite the three friends.

“I wouldn’t do it with any other people, these guys know their stuff and they’re super fun to work with,” said DeBroux.

Each week, they plan to invite a new local small business owner onto the podcast to get insight in how to start and how to run a successful business. The Kaukauna students meticulously prepare questions to ask their guests and prepare scripts for how they hope the show will go.

They said in addition to learning more about an industry all three are interested in pursuing, they hope the podcast can help the local businesses by serving as free advertising.

“It’s a time to hangout, but it’s also an opportunity to learn more about what we are into,” said Posorski.

Although not everything went perfectly during the first recording of the podcast, the students shared lots of laughs while identifying areas of improvement for next time around.

“Way too much fun, I’d rather be here than anywhere else right now,” said Gorski. “Like I wouldn’t want to be in Disney right now I’d rather be here.”

To learn more about the podcast, check out their Facebook page here.

.