KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Utility crews from around the country are on their way to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath. That includes a group from Kaukauna who Local 5 caught up with on Wednesday before crews headed south.

“We’ve been sequestered to send mutual aid assistance down,” manager Eric Miller said.

Part of Miller’s crews will head to central Florida, near Kissimmee. The group will send a bucket truck and a line crew to help restore power.

“It’s not the first time we’ve done this type of thing. Regrettably, it probably won’t be the last either,” said Miller.

When natural disasters strike, it’s common for utility companies to band together, no matter where they are, to help get lights back on.

“(Florida) is one we do seem to visit quite often with requests for mutual aid. You can imagine a hurricane of this intensity and the damage it can cause. Even just local or regional resources can be quickly used up,” added Miller.

That’s part of the reason the extra help is so badly needed.

“We’re bringing a bucket truck and lots of supplies and a two-man crew with some materials to more or less help put the lines back up to rebuild after the damage,” said Miller.

Miller said the crew headed to the Sunshine State are veterans in the field, who are ready for whatever Mother Nature might throw their way.

“They generally supply them with the basic materials that we need, but like chainsaws and other things you can imagine would be in great demand, making sure the guys are well equipped,” Miller said.

Lending a helping hand for those who need it most.

Miller said the crews are expected to be there for roughly two weeks or so.

The American Red Cross is also sending help from Wisconsin. The group said it sent a group of volunteers on Tuesday ahead of Ian’s arrival.