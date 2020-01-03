FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Kaukauna woman arrested for 5th OWI

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — A Kaukauna woman has been arrested for her 5th offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

While on a patrol just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, a State Trooper stopped to check on a disabled vehicle in Oshkosh along 41 southbound. When the Trooper spoke with the driver, 59-year-old Cindy Lou Ruleau, they observed signs of impairment.

Officials say a subsequent investigation, including field sobriety testing, indicated Ruleau was operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.

Ruleau was then arrested, according to State Patrol. The agency adds that Ruleau is innocent until and unless proven guilty.

