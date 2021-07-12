Kaul quietly launches reelection bid for attorney general

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has quietly launched his reelection bid, holding a small invite-only event at a Madison park and announcing his plans to seek a second term on Twitter.

Kaul has been raising money and hiring campaign staff, so the official announcement Saturday night was not a surprise.

Two Republicans, University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor Ryan Owens and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, are also running.

Today, I announced that I’m running for re-election as Wisconsin Attorney General!



Thank you to everyone who joined us for our campaign kickoff! pic.twitter.com/XomjvywRWW — Josh Kaul (@JoshKaulWI) July 11, 2021

Owens and Toney will face each other in an August 2022 primary. Kaul was first elected in 2018.