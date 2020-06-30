Kayak program helping novice paddlers ‘Get Your Feet Wet’

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wanted to learn to kayak or just need an excuse to sharpen your skills?

A kayaking program is making its way to Lily County Park and it’s free to the public! It’s called ‘Get Your Feet Wet’ and it will have visitors doing just that. By registering for the program, you can learn more about recreational kayaking by joining a certified ACA instructor on Lily Lake. The program is made possible through a partnership between the Brown County Parks Department and the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve.

Those who register will have the chance to try kayaking, learn a variety of paddle strokes, proper PFD floating and much more. If you don’t have any of your own equipment, that’s okay. Launch fees, paddles and boats will all be provided during the allotted time.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to kayak, today is the day.



‘Get Your Feet Wet’ is getting those to do just that while teaching the basics of kayaking. It’s possible through a partnership between @BCParksWI and Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve. 🚣‍♂️ #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/dDxNC5RSo2 — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) June 30, 2020

Registration is required ahead of time and there are four options of a one-hour time slot to register for. In case you can’t make today’s program, there will also be guided tours throughout the month of July coming up as well as August.

You can find more information online right here as well as by heading over to the Brown County Parks Department Facebook page.