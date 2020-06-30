Live Now
Dr. Fauci, top health officials to testify in front of Senate on U.S. response to COVID-19

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Kayak program helping novice paddlers ‘Get Your Feet Wet’

Local News

Free program is teaching paddle movements, proper PFD floating, and more

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wanted to learn to kayak or just need an excuse to sharpen your skills?

A kayaking program is making its way to Lily County Park and it’s free to the public! It’s called ‘Get Your Feet Wet’ and it will have visitors doing just that. By registering for the program, you can learn more about recreational kayaking by joining a certified ACA instructor on Lily Lake. The program is made possible through a partnership between the Brown County Parks Department and the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve.

Those who register will have the chance to try kayaking, learn a variety of paddle strokes, proper PFD floating and much more. If you don’t have any of your own equipment, that’s okay. Launch fees, paddles and boats will all be provided during the allotted time.

Registration is required ahead of time and there are four options of a one-hour time slot to register for. In case you can’t make today’s program, there will also be guided tours throughout the month of July coming up as well as August.

You can find more information online right here as well as by heading over to the Brown County Parks Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"