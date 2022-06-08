KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking the public for information after two kayaks were stolen from a park in Kimberly.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, two kayaks were stolen during the early morning hours of June 5. These kayaks were reportedly taken from the Sunset Park boat launch in Kimberly.

Kimberly recently added kayak rentals for people to use, but after two were stolen the rental service was removed.

The two kayaks are described as camouflage green/black Perception Pescador Pro kayaks. Authorities provided video of a vehicle with what appears to be kayaks on top of it. A photo of similar kayaks was also posted.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or stolen kayaks is asked to call 920-788-7505.

The business that provides the rental service, Kayak Wisconsin, tells Local 5 that it is still open in Wrightstown. All existing reservations have reportedly been moved to Wrightstown.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.