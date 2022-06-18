KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Kayak Wisconsin has resumed its kayak rental service at its Kimberly location after the service was briefly suspended in early June when two kayaks were stolen.

According to Kayak Wisconsin, kayak rentals are now available at Sunset Park in Kimberly.

The announcement comes after the Fox Valley Metro Police Department confirmed that the stolen kayaks were recovered and the individual responsible for the theft was identified.

Residents who want to hit the water this weekend can book their reservations online. Kayak Wisconsin also offers rental services in Wrightstown.

For more information, visit the Kayak Wisconsin website.