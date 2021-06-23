Keep ‘er movin’: Charlie Berens to perform at Resch Center on Dec. 3

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Creator of the widely popular Manitowoc Minute, Charlie Berens is taking his ‘Midwest Survival Guide Tour’ to the Resch Center.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. and can be found on the Resch Center’s website. The tickets have a wide range of prices including:

$25 tickets

$35 tickets

$135 VIP (limited)

Berens originally started his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. Then in 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. He an Emmy in 2013 for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas.

You can see some of Berens’ sketches on his Facebook page.