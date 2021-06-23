GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Keep ‘er movin’: Charlie Berens to perform at Resch Center on Dec. 3

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Creator of the widely popular Manitowoc Minute, Charlie Berens is taking his ‘Midwest Survival Guide Tour’ to the Resch Center.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. and can be found on the Resch Center’s website. The tickets have a wide range of prices including:

  • $25 tickets
  • $35 tickets
  • $135 VIP (limited)

Berens originally started his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. Then in 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. He an Emmy in 2013 for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF, a television station in Dallas.

You can see some of Berens’ sketches on his Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark baseball rallies late to advance to state

Bay Port baseball punches ticket to state semifinals

Tour of America's Dairyland rolls through Northeast Wisconsin

Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold