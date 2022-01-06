‘Keep letter carriers safe’: USPS asks residents to shovel ice & snow from walkways

(WFRV) – With a steady stream of snowfall and frigid temperatures plaguing much of Northeast Wisconsin, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking residents to help keep letter carriers safe this season by removing the snow and ice from their walkways and mailboxes.

USPS announced Thursday that residents receiving door deliveries should make sure their sidewalks, steps, stairs, and porches are clear of snow.

Additionally, customers receiving curbside delivery should also go the extra step to remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

USPS officials note that if streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers, delivery service may be delayed or curtailed.

Furthermore, blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery.

Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

