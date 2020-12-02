Keeping Algoma’s Crescent Beach Boardwalk well cared for

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) A fundraising effort along the Lakeshore aims to preserve some 25 years of history. Kris Schuller has more on the Crescent Beach Boardwalk and a campaign to keep it well cared for.

On a sunny day in Algoma along the Lakeshore people stroll the Crescent Beach Boardwalk. Like Jerry Dekyser, who loves taking walks and taking in the view.

“It’s such a scenic route and today it’s as calm as glass,” Dekeyser said.

The half-mile boardwalk was built 24 years ago, in a community-wide undertaking, funded through donations and grants totaling $200,000.

“Stretches the whole length of our beach, is lit and people really enjoy it quite a bit,”said Algoma Parks & Recreation Director Sara Robertson.

It is an amenity most smaller communities do not have and a local group wants to make sure it’s always well cared for.

“We want to ensure the boardwalk is here for another 25 years at least,” said Sara Krouse.

Krouse is a member of Friends of Crescent Beach, a group formed five years ago to preserve the natural beauty found here.

“The joy it’s brought – that is a number you can’t create really,” said Krouse.

They are looking to raise $15,000 dollars to create a capital improvement fund to help the city pay for repairs needed now.

“Garbage cans, nail heads, bolt covers, things like that and really after 25 years it’s minimal maintenance,” Krouse said.

And any major issue down the road.

“Having donations and a pot of money we don’t have to budget for, that we have if something comes up is very, very helpful,” Robertson said.

“Fifteen thousand is our magic number and we feel that will ensure the city has the funds to take care of the boardwalk for years to come,” Krouse said.

Keeping this Lakeshore landmark as picturesque in the future – as it is today.

If you’d like to donate to the effort – follow this link.