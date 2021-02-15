Keeping Valentine’s day special in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Flowers and a night out are synonymous with Valentine’s day and some local businesses are managing to keep this holiday special even during this health crisis.

Despite this pandemic businesses like House of Flowers still, create colorful bouquets even if cupid’s day is an odd one.

Jim Kolb, Owner of House of Flowers says, “A Sunday holiday for us is always a little bit less the day of but we find that overall the holiday is very equal to other years, it’s just a little more spread out. We’re able to fulfill orders Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.”

This freeze has been thorny for some larger florists so customers shop local one-stop businesses.

Kolb says, “This weather isn’t helping anything. There’s a lot of shipping delays with flowers right now. However, we have all this wonderful this talented team of both designers and customer care representatives as well as drivers. Also, it’s being made right here in Oshkosh.

Once you’ve purchased that perfect arrangement, couples can enjoy a one-of-a-kind Valentine’s day at The Grand Oshkosh.

Joe Ferlo, President & CE of The Grand Oshkosh says, “What we did for valentine’s day is we socially distanced 25 couples. At their little table was a bottle of wine and some snacks from Zuppas and so they were able to have a night out without really interacting with anyone else.”

Some businesses like The Grand Oshkosh have adapted so that you don’t have to leave your home to celebrate Valentine’s day.

Ferlo says, “All you have to do is head to our website and you can watch Sundae and Mr. Goessl a husband and wife team, and watch their show on-demand for this weekend.

You can stream the Valentine’s day performance at The Grand Oshkosh for free until Sunday night.