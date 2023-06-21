OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Those looking to have a keepsake from the former Webster Stanley School will have the opportunity to take home a brick from the school.

The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) says it will be giving away keepsake bricks from the former Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School. The bricks will reportedly be given away for free.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The giveaway will happen in the parking lot of the OASD Administration Office from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 28. It will also take place the following day, June 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials say three bricks per person will be allowed and it will be on a first-come basis.

The district built the school in 1953. In 1965, it underwent a classroom addition, followed in 1980 by a library/instructional materials center addition. In 1992, the school added a gymnasium and classroom and in 1997 the building received its latest classroom addition.

Back in May, alumni, former teachers and administrators said their final farewells to the school.