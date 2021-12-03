Kemps donates 30k milk cartons to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple families in need will get milk thanks to the ‘Giving Cow’ milk cartons from Kemps.

Kemps dropped off 30,000 ‘Giving Cow’ milk cartons to Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin. The Giving Cow was a program that Kemps started three years ago.

Each of the individual cartons has a shelf-life of 12 months. The milk will be distributed to those in need in the near future.

Lisa Endl of Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin says with the holidays approaching this is great timing for the milk to come in.

