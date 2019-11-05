Kemps donates shelf-stable milk to area food pantries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Milk is one of the most highly requested items at many food pantries, but due to refrigeration challenges, many pantries do not have enough on hand to serve our communities.

To help solve this problem, Kemps has partnered with locally-based Skogen’s Festival Foods by donating nearly 500,000 shelf-stable “Giving Cow” milk cartons through Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The “Giving Cow” packs are single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk with a shelf life of up to 12 months. Normally, fresh milk has a shelf life of only 20 days.

The “Giving Cow” packs will be delivered to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, November 6.