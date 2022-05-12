OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Kemps is awarding the Oconto Falls High School athletic department with $10,000 as part of the brand’s Fuel Their Drive promotion.

“Supporting our local communities is deep-rooted in our bones, and our commitment goes beyond producing wholesome dairy products for families to enjoy,” says Rachel Kyllo, spokesperson for Kemps.

“At Kemps, we feel it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand where we can, and we hope this promotion will help fuel success at Oconto Falls High School,” Kyllo added.

Kemps’ Fuel Their Drive promotion extends beyond just the donation to Oconto Falls High School. Organizers say they will be donating to 16 other schools, throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

The check to Oconto Falls High School will be presented to them at their softball fields on Thursday, May 12 at 4:15 p.m.