Kendyn’s Kause to host annual chili cook-off on Saturday to raise SIDS awareness

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) Kendyn Blaser was just 3-months-old when he tragically passed away from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). In an effort to keep his memory alive and raise money for research, the nonprofit Kendyn’s Kause will be hosting their 3rd annual Chili Kook-Off on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at D2 Sports Pub.

“This year we have eight cooks,” said Kari Blaser, co-founder of Kendyn’s Kause. “They’ll be whipping up some chili and you can come and taste it. The event is free but it does cost to taste and vote for the chili.”

Tasting all eight chili samples and casting two votes will be $14. For three samples and one vote, it’ll cost $5. Trying one sample will be $2.

“We’ll also have a silent auction, we’ll have a gentleman doing caricatures, we have face-painting for the kids, we have a band and a DJ coming,” Blaser added.

The focus on the event is to raise awareness about SIDS.

“There’s no exact cause and there’s no cure at all,” said Taren Conley, co-founder of Kendyn’s Kause. “If we can fund research then that’s really important to us. We like to keep a lot of the funds here locally, too.”

For more information on Kendyn’s Kause and the Kook-Off event, click here.