MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Kenny Chesney has announced a new performance date for Miller Park after his 2020 tour was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Chesney tweeted new 2021 stadium dates for his “Chillaxifacation” tour. He’s set to perform at Miller Park on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Existing tickets will be honored for the new dates. Those unable to attend are eligible for a refund.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5