Kenny G Coming to Appleton

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced a major performance coming to Appleton—FPC Live Presents Kenny G on Saturday, October 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Kenny G start at $59.50 and go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Jazz legend Kenny G will play the Fox Cities P.A.C. this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.Posted by Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Monday, April 30, 2018

ABOUT KENNY G

In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 23 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin to a jazz foundation solidifying his reputation as the premiere artist in contemporary jazz. Since the early ‘80s, his combination of unparalleled instrumental chops and indelible melodies has resulted in sales of more than 75 million records worldwide (45 million in the U.S. alone) and more than a dozen climbs to the top of Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart. Given these and other commercial and critical achievements, one might think Kenny is an artist with nothing to prove but time and time again he reaffirms his enduring place in popular music.