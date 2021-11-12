Kenosha County Sheriff ‘monitoring’ Rittenhouse trial as verdict nears

Local News

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks back as Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies enter the courtroom to escort him out of the room during a break in the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Guilty’ or ‘Not Guilty’, whichever is read by the jurors of the Kyle Rittenshouse trial, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is starting to prepare for when a verdict is reached.

With the defense resting their case, the Rittenhouse’s trial is moving to its end. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is already preparing for whatever verdict is read.

The department says they have dedicated staff working in conjunction with local, State and Federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of the community.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office mentions that the feelings revolved around the case ‘may cause concerns.’

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says it has been and will continue to monitor the trial.

No further information has been provided, and updates on the trial can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

