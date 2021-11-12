Kenosha County Sheriff ‘monitoring’ Rittenhouse trial as verdict nears

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Guilty’ or ‘Not Guilty’, whichever is read by the jurors of the Kyle Rittenshouse trial, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is starting to prepare for when a verdict is reached.
The department says they have dedicated staff working in conjunction with local, State and Federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of the community.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office mentions that the feelings revolved around the case ‘may cause concerns.’
