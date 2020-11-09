Kenosha man charged with giving rifle to Kyle Rittenhouse

Photo courtesy WDJT

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old man has been charged for allegedly helping 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people during a protest in Kenosha.

Affiliate WDJT reports Dominick Black of Kenosha is facing two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death. 

According to a criminal complaint, Black purchased a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from a store in Ladysmith on May 1. Black used money given to him from Rittenhouse, the complaint says. The two agreed the rifle would be stored at Rittenhouse’s stepfather’s house in Kenosha. 

WDJT reports that investigators determined the rifle was used by Rittenhouse to kill two people and injure another during unrest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Black is scheduled to appear in Kenosha County court Monday afternoon.

A court commissioner set cash bail for Rittenhouse at $2 million earlier this month.

