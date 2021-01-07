Kenosha man held on homicide, strangulation, child abuse charges

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The suspect in custody in a fatal double stabbing in Kenosha is being held on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and child abuse.

Police say they received a call to a residence about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday about a possible sex crime. Responding officers said they found a 49-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were dead and a 15-year-old injured.

Three other children, ages 15, 10 and 6, were also in the house. A 24-year-old man who lives at the home was arrested.

