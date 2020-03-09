Kenosha Police cancel crime due to growing concern over flu, coronavirus, other sicknesses

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin have canceled crime “due to a growing concern over the flu, coronavirus, and other sicknesses.”

In a Facebook post by the Kenosha Police Department, officials say there is no word yet on when the ban against crime will be lifted.

RELATED: Wausau substitute teacher asked to self-quarantine after trip to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

“We ask anyone who was planning to commit any crimes to please stay home for their safety. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. If anyone has information on someone who is planning to disobey this cancellation they may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.”

In January 2019, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith canceled criminal activity in light of bitter winter weather.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election