Kenosha Police cancel crime due to growing concern over flu, coronavirus, other sicknesses

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in southern Wisconsin have canceled crime “due to a growing concern over the flu, coronavirus, and other sicknesses.”

In a Facebook post by the Kenosha Police Department, officials say there is no word yet on when the ban against crime will be lifted.

“We ask anyone who was planning to commit any crimes to please stay home for their safety. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. If anyone has information on someone who is planning to disobey this cancellation they may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.”

In January 2019, Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith canceled criminal activity in light of bitter winter weather.

