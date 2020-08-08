Kenosha police officer shot, suspect at large in Kenosha area

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kenosha Police Department is warning residents about a suspect at large after a 30-year-old Kenosha police officer was shot on the 4600 block of Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

According to authorities, Kenosha police responded to area of 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint when a responding officer located a suspect that was said to have matched the description the complainant had given.

Officials say when the officer attempted to further investigate, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the officer.

The officer allegedly returned fire but police say it is not known if the suspect was injured. Officials report the suspect then fled on foot.

Kenosha police say the wounded officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Kenosha Police Department has requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

No more information is known at this time, Local 5 will update this story as updates become available.

