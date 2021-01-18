NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Kenosha sergeant killed in Northern Wisconsin snowmobile crash

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The Kenosha Police Department says one of its sergeants has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin.

The department announced Sunday that Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was killed in a crash in Iron County.

Sheriff’s officials there say his snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight Saturday afternoon and hit several trees.

Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene and continued when first responders arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful. The 41-year-old husband and father was pronounced dead at the scene.

