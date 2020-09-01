Kenosha unrest causes $2M in damage to city-owned property

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials say damage to city-owned property from violence that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha is estimated at nearly $2 million so far.
The city’s public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week.
Mayor John Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild. Some Kenosha residents fear Tuesday’s planned visit by President Donald Trump may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.
Others, however, are welcoming the president’s trip.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers previously asked Pres. Trump to “reconsider” his visit to Kenosha.
According to affiliate WDJT, Gov. Evers sent a letter to Pres. Trump, saying in part:
“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”
Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.
“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”
