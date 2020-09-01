Kenosha unrest causes $2M in damage to city-owned property

Protesters march past a burned out building damaged in protests against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials say damage to city-owned property from violence that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha is estimated at nearly $2 million so far.

The city’s public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week.

Mayor John Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild. Some Kenosha residents fear Tuesday’s planned visit by President Donald Trump may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

Others, however, are welcoming the president’s trip.

Protesters observe a moment of silence while marching Wednesday night, Aug. 26, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., near the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night. A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested Wednesday after two people were shot to death Tuesday during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Protesters pause on a street corner while marching through an affluent area chanting and making noise to demonstrate the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., late Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Police stop a car near where protesters gather for a fourth night to demonstrate against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., late Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Authorities disperse protesters out of a park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Protesters march past a burned out building damaged in protests against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Protesters march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Protesters march against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The National Guard protect the perimeter of government buildings in Kenosha, Wis. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. People gathered for the fifth night to protest the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Cars torched during violent protests this week in Kenosha, Wis., sit Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as demonstrators gather across the street to speak out against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

People protesting the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake stop for snacks Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, authorities disperse people from a park in Kenosha, Wis. Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white office shot a Black man in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say police have been aggressive in responding to protests over Jacob Blake’s shooting, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, Jacob Blake’s sister Letetra Widman, center, and uncle Justin Blake, left, march at a rally for Jacob Blake Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Authorities have been reluctant to release even the most basic information about the incident or details about the white officer who shot Blake seven times in the back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Volunteers paint murals on boarded-up businesses in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at an “Uptown Revival.” The event was meant to gather donations for Kenosha residents and help businesses hurt by violent protests that sparked fires across the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)

Protesters prepare to march against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Residents stand in front of boarded-up businesses in Kenosha, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, days after protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent and demonstrators set fire to a number of buildings. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

A protester stands in a cloud of tear gas near a burning garbage truck outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

An explosive device detonates as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle clearing the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Police in riot gear stand outside the Kenosha County Court House Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests broke out late Sunday night after a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Photo couresty WDJT

Photo couresty WDJT

A woman is seen through a broken window at the Harborside Academy Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The windows were broken after protests broke out late Sunday night following a police shooting. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)



Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers previously asked Pres. Trump to “reconsider” his visit to Kenosha.

According to affiliate WDJT, Gov. Evers sent a letter to Pres. Trump, saying in part:

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”

Latest Stories