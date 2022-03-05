MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Keshena man was indicted on several charges relating to sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that on March 1, 46-year-old Darwin Pamanet of Keshena was formally charged with:

Three counts of aggravated sexual abuse

One count of sexual exploitation of a child

One count of possession of child pornography

These charges stem from incidents that occurred from July 2021 through December 2021.

According to court documents, during that period of time, Pamanet allegedly engaged in sexual acts with three children who were under the age of 12 years old and recorded himself performing the sex acts with at least one of the children.

Officials noted that images of child pornography, believed to be the child victims, were also discovered in Pamanet’s electronic device.

If convicted of the charges, authorities say Pamanet will face the following terms of imprisonment: