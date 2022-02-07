LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Keshena man found dead in the woods of Manitowoc Co.

CATO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Keshena was found dead in the woods in Manitowoc County, which is believed to be tied to a disabled vehicle that was on the side of the road back in Dec.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 29 around 12:30 p.m., they were notified of a dead person that was found in a wooded area, well off the roadway in the Township of Cato. Officers responded to the scene and found 42-year-old Kurt Pocan Sr.

He is reportedly from Keshena.

Investigators say that Pocan was driving a stolen vehicle that belonged to a family member back in late Dec. 2021. On Dec. 29, authorities were notified of an unoccupied disabled vehicle on Grimms Road south of USH 10.

Deputies searched the surrounding area but did not find the driver or any evidence showing where the driver may have gone from the vehicle. The ignition key was still in the car and in the on position.

Authorities say the vehicle is believed to have run out of gas. The vehicle was recovered about a half-mile from where Pocan was found on Jan. 29.

Results from the autopsy are reportedly still pending. Officials say that hypothermia is believed to be a factor in the death.

The case is still under investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office and the Menominee Tribal Police.

